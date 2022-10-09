After being beaten in the Champions League in the middle of the week, Atlético de Madrid recovers its smile after winning in the Spanish League

2022-10-08

Atletico Madrid achieved its second consecutive win in the Spanish League after beating 2-1 Girona F.C. on matchday 8 in a match played at Wanda Metropolitan .

Those led by “Cholo” Simeone struck first in the game, through the Argentine Ángel Correa who took advantage of a beautiful center from the left wing. The forward of the fin closed the clamp on the second post for the momentary 1-0.

GREAT HORROR

With the 1-0 after the break, Ángel Correa himself sentenced again in the goal of the Catalan team that sold dearly a horror of the goalkeeper just started the second half.

In the 48th minute, goalkeeper Juan Carlos tried his goal with a dominated ball. At the moment that the guard was preparing to go out on the right wing with the ball, Correa took advantage of his slowness and ended up stealing the ball to score his double and Atlético’s second.