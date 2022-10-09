Abinader announces incentive of 3,500 pesos to soldiers in the border area

The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, announced the increase of additional RD$3,500 to members of the National Army who serve in the border area of ​​the country.

Similarly, the president ad that as of January 2023 all Soldiers who rejoin will receive a 5 percent salary increase and the increase will be included in your retirement assets.

The head of state maintained that this fulfills article 94 of the regulations for the application of Organic Law 139-13 of the armed forces.

In addition, he announced the construction of a new military housing complex to house 400 new soldiers and the remodeling of the Beller Fortress, the seat of the tenth infantry battalion of the fourth brigade of the country’s Army.

He indicated that there will also be a new hangar for helicopters and armored vehicles, which will be received gradually from November.

Also in Fortaleza Beller, the dining room, multipurpose rooms and other facilities suitable for this type of facility will be improved.

“To talk about the Armed Forces and their members is to talk about commitment, work, dignity and love for their country”, Abigail said.

He stressed that since they came to the government they have been determined to transform this thought into concrete actions.

He expressed that public servants deserve recognition and gratitude, “Of course, but not only that, they also deserve public policies that protect them, that give guarantees”.