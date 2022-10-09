Abigail Ratchford gives her best for her fans on her podcast

Abigail Ratchford gives her best for her fans in her new podcast | Instagram: @abigailratchford

The fans of the model Abigail Ratchford are very happy with the premiere of this exciting project that seeks to bring her entire community of admirers closer together, opening a new space that allows them to learn more about the history and personality of the “Queen of Instagram “, as it is nicknamed on social networks.

This afternoon the talented internet celebrity fell in love with a photograph from her recording studio, where she was modeling an olive green look that caught millions of eyes. But her appearance is not all that draws attention to her, as she has a bright personality that she manages to captivate.

This was demonstrated with the first episode of his podcast, which is called ‘On Air’, since Abigail Ratchford He was answering some questions from his followers in order to reveal the person inside him. This same dynamic she repeated for her second episode, in order to feel in tune with the curiosity of her listeners.

As it is the first time that the star experiments with this content format, he has asked his fans for some suggestions to improve the quality of his program, so he opened a comment box in the stories section in order to know everyone’s opinion and offer them the best content.

I fixed the microphone, I fixed the lighting, I wore a brighter shirt. I loved your feedback on episode 1 and can’t wait for you to come along as I grow this podcast into something amazing. Episode 2 comes out on Monday. See you there in AiR, “she wrote at the bottom of the photo

In response to this message, the beautiful content creator received many messages praising her performance in front of the microphone, since this first episode was a success among her community of fans. In addition, they were also leaving more suggestions for future episodes of the podcast.

“I can’t wait for episode 2”, “I the first HIT episode. I’m obsessed with your voice”, “I also love that you clown Jordan”, “You have an interesting story, I hope to hear more”, “You are the queen and you should make a bedtime story because you have a soft and sweet voice”, were some of the messages left by her fans.

