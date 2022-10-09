Entertainment

5 PHOTOS of Shakira WITHOUT makeup or filters that show why she CONQUERED Gerard Piqué

Demonstrating that the beauty it possesses is natural, Shakira He is still at his best at 45 years old and makes it clear that he does not need much production to look spectacular. The Colombian women conquered a Gerard Piquéfor his talent, way of being and also charm, so that in some of his Photos show how does the singer look no makeup or filtersmaking it clear that you do not need this to continue being a reference and make anyone fall in love.

Repeatedly Shakira It has been seen in social networks in a natural way, in addition to the fact that it has also been captured by several paparazzi in which the singer is observed no makeup or filters. However, this does not seem to bother the Colombian and she shows off her characteristic smile, showing that she has already surpassed Gerard Piquéand making it clear that comparisons with Clara Chia Martand they are unfounded.

