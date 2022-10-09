5 PHOTOS of Shakira WITHOUT makeup or filters that show why she CONQUERED Gerard Piqué

Demonstrating that the beauty it possesses is natural, Shakira He is still at his best at 45 years old and makes it clear that he does not need much production to look spectacular. The Colombian women conquered a Gerard Piquéfor his talent, way of being and also charm, so that in some of his Photos show how does the singer look no makeup or filtersmaking it clear that you do not need this to continue being a reference and make anyone fall in love.

Repeatedly Shakira It has been seen in social networks in a natural way, in addition to the fact that it has also been captured by several paparazzi in which the singer is observed no makeup or filters. However, this does not seem to bother the Colombian and she shows off her characteristic smile, showing that she has already surpassed Gerard Piquéand making it clear that comparisons with Clara Chia Martand they are unfounded.

eternal youth

Even though currently Shakira She is already 45 years old, the singer looks the same as she did at the beginning of her career, maintaining the same youthful appearance. In the Photos that he shares on his social networks can be seen at Shakira always wearing a well-groomed complexion and smooth skin, demonstrating that these were some qualities with which conquered a Gerard Piqué.

Everything is due to her beauty, however, the Barceona center-back preferred to leave the mother of his children to start a new love relationship with Clara Chia Martia young man who is 22 years younger than the Barranquillera and who, in addition, assures that he is the same as the singer.

woman full of strength

It is well known that Shakira She has gone through several difficult times, however, the singer has always made it clear that music has given her a lot of support to get ahead in these dark times. The singer recently broke her silence about the separation she had with Gerard Piqué where he said that music and his children have been one of the most important factors to be able to cope with this situation; while the soccer player maintains a love affair with Clara Chia Marti.

sports lover

Besides music, one of the great passions of Shakira is surfing, a sport that he has shared on several occasions Photos in his social networks where he can be seen very happy practicing in the water or also skateboarding in some streets of Spain.

On these postcards Shakira looks natural, characteristics that show because conquered a Gerard Piqué from the first moment they met. It should be noted that in addition to practicing various disciplines, he also takes time to support his son Milan, who is becoming a great baseball player at his young age and who in his games looks very relaxed, without any make-up no filters.

mother of the family

After separating from Gerard Piqué, Shakira She focused much more on her family, so in these months she has spent more time with her children, she has even had some vacations from which the singer was captured wearing a swimsuit and showing off her good physical condition. Highlighting her beauty at every moment and making it clear that she does not need makeup or filters to stand out and look spectacular at all times.

The Barranquillera has officially announced when her single ‘Monotonia’ will be released, which seems to have several hints for Gerard Piqué. The duet song with Ozuna will be released to the public on October 19 and has already been advancing several of the phrases, making the expectation even greater.