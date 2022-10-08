“You can’t compare Messi with anyone”

Again. Haaland does not stop scoring. His impact on Manchester City has been immediate and effective. He has played 12 games and has already scored 19 goals. A fact that has led to comparisons with other world football stars at his age, and the Norwegian surpasses the number of goals that both Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi had achieved at the age of 22. Pep Guardiola, however, rejected this latest comparison at Friday’s press conference, and lamented Haaland’s absence from the World Cup.

Is it positive that Haaland is not going to the World Cup?

Of course not. Playing in a World Cup is a fantastic thing for any player, it’s a shame because the fans want to see the best possible players. He will have a few weeks of vacation during the World Cup and will return to training afterwards. The collection of signatures so that he does not play in the Premier League is a funny joke!

During the match against Copenhagen he seemed not to believe that Haaland scored again…

It’s not that he didn’t believe me, it’s that he has incredible instincts. He has an incredible nose as a striker, he always arrives a second before the ball. It is impossible for a coach to teach a player like that anything. It is natural. He did it in Norway, also in Austria. He has a sense of smell. We are grateful that he decided to play with us and allow us to have his talent.

What do you think Haaland can improve on?

The connection with De Bruyne, Foden, Mahrez and Grealish. When Erling has the ball he knows what passes I like. He can improve that aspect of the game for him. Everyone knows that he can do better. We can all improve until we die. Breaking the goalscoring record will be good for Haaland, but any record can be broken. I hope I can continue like this. After the Community Shield people had a lot of doubts, but let’s look at tomorrow’s match. He needs to focus on that, then at the end of the season he can look at the goals he has scored.

What do you think of Haaland’s comparisons with Messi?

Nobody is comparable with Leo Messi. How many times has a new Messi appeared? 10 or 15, but they never end up reaching him. All the questions are about Erling but the players here accept it perfectly. Kevin De Bruyne is an exceptional person and he is happy to have Erling here, and the same goes for all the players.

How do you see Xabi Alonso’s return to the Bundesliga to coach Leverkusen?

I am delighted for Xabi Alonso. He was an exceptional midfielder. He’s a lovely person, a lovable guy and I’m so happy for him. I wish him the best and I hope he can do a good job.

Have you heard Gündogan’s wife’s criticism of Manchester food and restaurants?

You’re right, but I was disappointed that they didn’t come to my restaurant. Gündogan will not play another match!