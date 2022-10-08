Xavi Hernández changes plan with Raphinha

FC Barcelona did not have its best staging against Inter Milan last Tuesday. Despite the fact that the result was very conditioned by refereeing errors, the team coached by Xavi Hernández offered a very ‘poor’ version and far removed from the one they had been offering in recent weeks, against an Italian team that, although they are in full crisis in Serie A, he knew how to take advantage of his opportunities to ‘intimidate’ the Catalans.

One of the points that generated the most concern in the Catalans’ game it was the position and performance of Raphinha, who until now had been one of the most dangerous players facing the rival area. Against Inter, the international with Brazil left a performance to be forgotten, since he played on a changed band and was barely able to give depth on the left. He placed himself in a more internal position so that Marcos Alonso could go up the band and not ‘collide’.

The result was that Barça did not create danger on the left. Ousmane Dembélé, on the right, was in charge of monopolizing the team’s attack. The Frenchman was unsuccessful and was quite discussed, but the fact is that the figure of Raphinha almost went completely unnoticed. In fact, as reported by the newspaper ‘AS’, He was one of the great ‘pointed out’ by Xavi Hernández after the match in Milan.

The coach from Egar accused that Raphinha did not look for Inter’s goal, despite the fact that they had asked him to take advantage of even the most ‘insignificant’ opportunity to finish off and that “He was always on the lookout to take advantage of his shooting power”, as explained in the aforementioned source. However, the feeling remained that he stayed in the attempt beyond a shot that ended up being rejected by a rival.

Xavi understands that he has a lot of responsibility in Raphinha’s gray party and he is forced to change his plan to put the ex-Leeds United player back on the right wing, its usual position. The coach knows that it is the ideal formula so that he can be successful in his dribbles and create an imbalance, as he had been doing in recent Barça games and how he ‘dazzled’ with the Brazilian team.

Xavi’s request to Raphinha

As ‘AS’ explained, after the match at the Giuseppe Meazza, Xavi had a conversation with the 25-year-old footballer who was the most selfish on the pitch, especially if it is close to the rival goal. At Barça they understand that he is one of the players with the best long-distance punches and that, at the moment, he is wasting his great virtue.