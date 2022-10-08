With Chivas, Santiago Ormeño returns to Puebla the club where he shone the most

The Chivas will play this Sunday the Repechage of the Apertura 2022 against Puebla at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, home to great memories for the Atletico striker, Santiago OrmenoWell, that was exactly where made a name for himself thanks to his performances on the pitch.

And it seems that this relationship from the past has a curse on the attackerbecause since his departure in 2021, Ormeño has been another on the pitch, because the goal and the good performances have culminated.

Ormeño played his last tournament with La Franja at Guard1anes 2021, and in that tournament got 10 goals between regular phase and Liguillawhich has undoubtedly been his most productive semester.

In Leon it started to go down

After that tournament, Ormeño was sent to León, and there in just over a year he only managed one goal in 25 gamesand did not have much participation either, since it added 759 minutes.

The 2022 Apertura started with La Fiera, he did not add minutes and that was when Chivas was interested in him before the definitive discharge of José Juan Macías.

with goats, Ormeño was expected to explode again, but has not succeeded. In some duels he has had failures in the definition and also when defending, which cost him criticism and boos. In the Sacred Flock he has a goal in 2 duels as a starter, and 387 minutes on the pitch.

Of course, his only goal as a rojiblanco earned Chivas 3 important points, since he got it in the 1-0 against Rayados de Monterrey.

The best tournaments in Santiago in Liga MX in terms of goals were the Guard1anes 2021 when he made 9one before, in the Guard1anes 2020 he scored 6, so in Chivas they hope that that great scoring nose will return soon which even led him to be called up to the Peru National Team.

Chivas enters the Cuauhtémoc field on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. to play the Repechage of the Apertura 2022, where Ormeño said goodbye playing for Puebla on May 23, 2021, in the Round of the Semifinal against Santos Laguna. That day, Santiago also scored his last goal with La Franja.

If he scores on Sunday, will he celebrate?

