Rest is an elementary factor in human life. It directly influences health and has a positive impact, especially in the mood. It becomes a key principle to have enough strength to face a day of work, study or the performance of any physical and intellectual activity. It can be said that it is one of the basic pillars to have an adequate and fruitful vital development.

The mere fact of having a good night’s sleep provides a state of authentic well-being and a healthy lifestyle. It is recommended to sleep between 7 and 8 hours a day in adults, while children require something more, between 10 and 12 hours. The immune system is strengthened, blood pressure lowers and the muscles rest after the daily effort. All of this is directly connected to emotions, since the possibility of sleeping well means reaching a truly satisfying state of personal fulfillment.

The mental health of a person is completely influenced by the type of rest that is taken. Individuals who have a well-adjusted sleep cycle without drastic changes manage to maintain a healthy habit that undoubtedly provides positive effects on the mind. The brain also rests, taking into account that it is at full capacity throughout the day and needs its hours of disconnection; instead, lack of sleep can negatively influence and trigger episodes of insomnia.

Reasons why rest and sleep quality influence mental health

The part of the brain that controls sleep is also responsible for metabolism. In this sense, people who do not sleep enough develop certain states of anxiety and stress that increase appetite. In the same way, other concentration, memory and attention problems are generated that basically harm the cognitive development of any person.

In any case, why do rest and sleep quality influence mental health? Now they present three important aspects to resolve this issue.

Improves concentration and memory

Daily rest allows have an active and functioning mind. In this way, different daily activities can be carried out that, basically, will satisfy our needs: meeting objectives, performing tasks and good cognitive abilities. Memory benefits and, for this reason, concentration and mental abilities are improved.

a positive attitude

Rest helps to a good mood. A positive attitude towards life is developed, it allows relativizing problems and improves cognitive abilities to face adversity. Another important aspect is the ability to overcome, since rest provides enough energy to overcome challenges, something that undoubtedly benefits the emotional state.

A better quality of life

The feeling of satisfaction and well-being is the basis for having a healthy lifestyle. This is achieved, fundamentally, through food and rest; Therefore, it is necessary to appreciate the fact that sleep and rest are essential actions to be happy. In this way, mental health benefits and interpersonal relationships are improved.

This information does not replace in any case the diagnosis or prescription by a doctor. It is important to go to a specialist when symptoms appear in case of illness and never self-medicate.





read also

Guiomar Rovello





read also

Mary Homes





read also

Mary Homes