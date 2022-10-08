World

Who are the Tequileros, the criminal gang to which the recent massacre of 20 people in Mexico is attributed

A soldier in front of the municipal palace of San Miguel Totolapan

The Tequileros are a very local group, but they have come to exercise a lot of violence.

His influence was limited to two or three municipalities in the state of Guerreroin the Tierra Caliente region, where there is a high production and transfer of drugs.

Last Wednesday, an armed gang carried out a large-scale massacre that drew attention beyond Mexico and the authorities point to the Tequileros as the alleged perpetrators.

The attackers assassinated with heavy weapons the municipal president of San Miguel Totolapan, Conrad Mendozaas well as five other municipal officials and family members and civilians who were gathered in that town.

