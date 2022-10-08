While Herrera speaks ill of Mexican soccer; what Messi thinks of the Tri

Miguel Herrera / Lionel Messi

October 07, 2022 4:59 p.m.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Michael Herrera He is once again at the center of the controversy due to his recent statements about the MLS. ‘El Piojo’ has declared that Liga MX “is light years away” from the American league. These statements did not sit well with Mexican fans, which is why criticism of the Tigres coach began.

“We just think – which is a serious mistake – that we have to compete with the MLS and the MLS at the league level is light years away from us. They already want to beat Spain, Italy and England, they don’t even turn to see the Mexican league, on the field it seems to me that we still win and compete in several of the games,” he commented at a press conference.

More news from the Mexican National Team:

Martino suffers; he resigned from El Tri and reveals why they vetoed Javier Hernández

While Messi retires after Qatar; what Chicharito will do with the Tri

However, there are stars and figures of world soccer who do not think like Herrera, because they consider that the league and level of Mexican soccer is to compete with that of any country in the world. Such is the case of Leo Messifigure of the Argentine National Team and Paris Saint Germain who has previously praised Mexican soccer.

Messi’s words about Mexican soccer

“Then we played against a great rival like Mexico, who play soccer very well, who try to get possession of the ball, we faced each other many times in the World Cup and we know well the idea of ​​​​their team and the game they have”, he commented. Lio Messi prior to the 2022 Qatar World Cup.