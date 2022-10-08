While Andrés García says goodbye to this world, Verónica Castro almost leaves with him

Andres Garcia and Veronica Castro

October 06, 2022 3:39 p.m.

One of the most famous actors in Mexican cinema and television, Andrés García, has announced that he is already in his last days. This after dealing for years with different diseases such as cirrhosis and has gradually begun to leave everything ready for his departure from this world.

On the other hand, Verónica Castro is one of the biggest stars of Mexican entertainment, conquering the public with her beauty and talent; starring in soap operas, releasing albums and having more than one scandal in all these years.

However, the years have passed for Castro too and the departure from the world of the living of several friends and relatives would have left her mired in sadness. Especially losing her mother, since they were very close and her death took her to a very dark place: “I felt abandoned, alone, and then I swallowed pills for depression and that kind of thing .”

And she felt her mother calling her to the other world

“I feel like my mom is suddenly calling me and I say to her: ‘gorda, put up with me, put up with me for a little while, that is, don’t push, don’t push me yet.’ I feel like they call me, but… ”, revealed Castro, making it clear that he has “played” with the possibility but does not plan to join Andrés García on the road yet.