While Adamari would stay on the street, Toni would take over her place on Telemundo

Adamari Lopez and Toni Costa

October 08, 2022 11:30 a.m.

Adamari López has been one of the most popular Latin stars in recent weeks, especially since she gave an interview talking about how her life had changed with the pandemic and the separation from her daughter’s father, Toni Costa.

He did not reveal the reason for the breakup, but his words left the door open to the possibility of infidelity on his part. The suspicions increased even more with his latest videos and Instagram reels, since more than one has interpreted them as indirect against Toni and his new girlfriend, Evelyn Beltrán.

Adamari has denied the accusations but now, he could take a cheap shot from Toni himself.

Costa would keep his place on Telemundo

Tony’s Instagram Story

This is because according to the entertainment program ‘Gossip no like’, the program that Adamari is the host of, ‘Hoy Día’, will go off the air on November 19. This after several production problems and Toni would come to Telemundo with everything.

This is because he will be present this Sunday, October 9, on the program ‘What do the famous say?’