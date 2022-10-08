Which postseason team has the best rotation?
The focus in the postseason will be on starters. Except when he’s on the relievers. But more about openers. Except when…
Well you have the idea. Success in the playoffs will depend on PITCHING, in any role, in any form.
So how do the 12 teams playing in October compare when it comes to their pitching groups? Let’s take a look. (Here the ranking of the alignments)
Rankings in MLB: Second in ERA (2.90), ERA+ (134) and WHIP (1.09), fourth in K/BB (3.33)
Main openers: RHP Justin Verlander, LHP Framber Valdez, RHP Lance McCullers Jr.
Key relievers: RHP Ryan Pressly, RHP Rafael Montero, RHP Ryne Stanek, RHP Bryan Abreu
Balance: This is the team with the most talent in their pitching right now. Luis Garcia, Cristian Javier and Jose Urquidy give the Houston club the luxury of excellent starters after the three mentioned above, and any of them can be used from the bullpen. The same can be said for flamethrower prospect Hunter Brown if he is called up to the roster. And it’s not that the relief group is in dire need of help. He posted the best ERA in MLB (2.80).
MLB Ranking: First in ERA (2.80), ERA+ (150) and WHIP (1.05), second in K/BB (3.60)
Main openers: Mexican LHP Julio Urias, LHP Clayton Kershaw, LHP Tyler Anderson
Key relievers: RHP Evan Phillips, RHP Yency Almonte, RHP Alex Vesia, RHP Brusdar Graterol
Balance: Statistically, the Los Angeles team had the best pitching staff in the majors this year, and they showed it by setting a franchise record for wins. However, his chances in October are somewhat intriguing, because late-season injuries to Tony Gonsolin and Dustin May, plus Craig Kimbrel’s struggles that ultimately resulted in him being pushed out of the closer role, leave a lot of uncertainty. Urias is the Dodgers’ ace … and would also be an intriguing alternative closer in case of an emergency either way. Starter Andrew Heaney could be hired as a reliever. In short, this group is very flexible with its responsibilities.
MLB Ranking: 4th in ERA+ (118), tied for 5th in ERA (3.46), tied for 7th in WHIP (1.19), tied for 8th in K/BB (3.11)
Main openers: LHP Max Fried, RHP Charlie Morton, RHP Kyle Wright
Key relievers: RHP Kenley Jansen, Cuban RHP Raisel Iglesias, LHP AJ Minter, RHP Collin McHugh
Balance: Rookie sensation Spencer Strider hasn’t pitched since Sept. 18 with an oblique strain, which is the only reason he’s not included on the above list (for now). But even if Strider isn’t ready, Fried, Wright, and Morton are able to keep it all afloat. Atlanta’s bullpen could be their main weapon. With the additions of Jansen and Iglesias this year, he now has even better depth than the team that won the 2021 World Series.
MLB Ratings: 5th in WHIP (1.16) and ERA+ (110), tied for 5th in ERA (3.46), 7th in K/BB (3.20)
Main openers: RHP Shane Bieber, RHP Triston McKenzie, RHP Cal Quantrill
Key relievers: RHP Emmanuel Clase, RHP James Karinchak, RHP Trevor Stephan, LHP Sam Hentges
Balance: Although the young and fun lineup has been a revelation in 2022, pitching remains the bedrock of this organization. Cleveland has a true ace in Bieber, a true anchor in Class and has been favored by a McKenzie reaching another level. Karinchak’s midseason return from a sore shoulder has helped the bullpen post the best ERA in MLB in the second half.
Rankings in MLB: 4th in ERA (3.36) and WHIP (1.14), 6th in ERA+ (110), 8th in K/BB (3.63)
Main openers: LX Shane McClanahan, RHP Tyler Glasnow, RHP Drew Rasmussen
Main relievers: RHP Jason Adam, RHP Pete Fairbanks, LHP Colin Poche, LHP Brooks Raley
Balance: They know how things are with Tampa Bay. They could pull a name out of a hat and get outs. They had 18 pitchers as starters and 11 pitchers got a save. You can use openers either a long relief arm (especially after Glasnow, who recently returned from Tommy John surgery and will have his workload limited) or do whatever depending on which matchups are an advantage.
Rankings in MLB: 1st in K/BB (3.66), 6th in ERA+ (108) and WHIP (1.18), 7th in ERA (3.57)
Main openers: RHP Max Scherzer, RHP Jacob deGrom, RHP Chris Bassitt
Key relievers: Puerto Rican RHP Edwin Diaz, RHP Seth Lugo, RHP Adam Ottavino
Balance: We can wax poetic (as we often do) about what it means to have two Hall of Fame arms headlining a postseason rotation in Scherzer and deGrom. That said, Scherzer’s multiple stints on the disabled list with a left oblique strain limited him somewhat this season, while deGrom only recently returned from a yearlong absence and didn’t dominate as usual down the stretch. it’s from the season. Both will show their faces, as should arms in a bullpen that has shown good results despite questions about its depth and the lack of a reliable left arm.
Rankings in MLB: 3rd in ERA (3.30), ERA+ (119) and WHIP (1.12), 5th in K/BB (3.29)
Main openers: RHP Gerrit Cole, LHP Nestor Cortes, RHP Luis Severino
Key relievers: Nicaraguan LD Jonathan Loaisiga, LD Scott Effross, LD Lou Trivino, LD Clay Holmes
Balance: While the Yankees’ arms as a group have put up some excellent numbers this year, there’s no denying that there are also some question marks, from Cole’s struggles giving up home runs to Holmes’ second-half drop to his impact in the bullpen. It will be interesting to see how Cortes performs in his first outing in October, given how vital he has been to this rotation.
Rankings in MLB: tied for 7th in WHIP (1.19), 8th in ERA (3.59), tied for 8th in K/BB (3.11), tied for 11th in ERA+ (104)
Main openers: RHP Luis Castillo, LHP Robbie Ray, RHP Logan Gilbert
Key relievers: RHP Paul Sewald, RHP Penn Murfee, Mexican RHP Andres Munoz, RHP Erik Swanson
Balance: Some would argue that no other team had a better trade deadline booster than Seattle in adding Castillo to what now looks like a fantastic rotation (strike pitcher George Kirby is another rotation alternative). The bullpen has been the underrated strong point the past two years. He has the fifth-best strikeout-minus-walk rate (18.3%) and runners left-running percentage in MLB (75.3%). Seattle has the fifth-best earned run average in the majors since the start of June, so there’s a case for moving them up this list.
MLB Ranking: 10th in ERA (3.79), 16th in WHIP (1.27), tied for 16th in ERA+ (101), tied for 21st in K/BB (2.41)
Main openers: RHP Miles Mikolas, Colombian LHP Jose Quintana, RHP Jack Flaherty
Key relievers: RHP Ryan Helsley, Mexican RHP Giovanny Gallegos, RHP Andre Pallante, RHP Dakota Hudson
Balance: The in-season additions of Quintana and left-hander Jordan Montgomery, plus Flaherty’s late-season return to form after spending some time with injuries, gives St. Louis solid depth in the rotation heading into the season. October action (veteran Adam Wainwright, of course, is another option to open in a short series). Some of that depth — in Hudson and Steven Matz — can transition into a good bullpen led by Helsley, who has a 100-mph fastball.
MLB Ranking: 12th in K/BB (3.07), tied for 13th in ERA+ (103), 14th in WHIP (1.26), tied for 17th in ERA (3.97)
Main openers: RHP Zack Wheeler, RHP Aaron Nola, LHP Ranger Suarez
Key relievers: RHP Seranthony Dominguez, RHP David Robertson, RHP Zach Eflin, RHP Andrew Bellatti
Balance: Few would predict that Philly will go far in October, but the dynamic duo of Wheeler and Nola at the top of the rotation presents them with a legitimate opportunity, and Suarez has been a fantastic performer since the start of July (2.95 ERA in 14 starts). The bullpen has rebounded with Eflin’s easy transition in relief and Robertson’s return midseason in a trade.
Rankings in MLB: 6th in K/BB (3.28), 11th in WHIP (1.24), 15th in ERA (3.87), tied for 16th in ERA+ (101)
Main openers: RHP Alek Manoah, RHP Kevin Gausman, RHP Ross Stripling
Key relievers: RHP Jordan Romano, RHP Yimi Garcia, RHP Adam Cimber, LHP Tim Mayza
Balance: Due to Hyun Jin Ryu’s season-ending injury and the surprising obstacles Puerto Rican José Berríos has faced, this season hasn’t turned out the way Toronto’s pitching staff expected. But the veteran Stripling stepped up to preserve the rotation behind the excellent performances of Manoah and Gausman, and Berríos could be an interesting alternative in a solid bullpen in the Wild Card Series if he doesn’t make a start in Stripling’s place.
Rankings in MLB: 9th in WHIP (1.20), 11th in ERA (3.81) and K/BB (3.11), 19th in ERA+ (99)
Main openers: RHP Yu Darvish, LHP Blake Snell, RHP Joe Musgrove
Key relievers: LHP Josh Hader, LHP Tim Hill, RD Luis Garcia, RD Robert Suarez
Balance: What is evident from this list is that all these groups of pitchers are good, otherwise they would not have qualified for the postseason. One had to be the last, and the Frailes with an EFE + practically average places them in this place. But after going through a midseason inconsistency, this group has seemingly gotten into a groove at the right time. Snell’s big finish (1.76 ERA over his last seven starts) puts a bright spot on the starting staff. And while much has been made of the struggles Hader faced early in his tenure in San Diego, the left-hander has already settled into a bullpen that has also been helped by the return of Pierce Johnson and Craig Stammen from injuries.