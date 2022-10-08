When does the Liga MX 2022 Repechage start? Schedules and channelsMediotiempo

Jose Adrian Hernandez Ruiz

CDMX / 07.10.2022 18:07:00





The League MX playoff is about to start, however, there is still one more stage to go after the regular season of the Opening 2022; here we tell you the games that will be Repechage: dates, times and channels.

How does the Repechage work and what happens if they draw?

As has been done since 2020the Reclassification will be played with the eight teams located in the fifth to twelfth place in the standings and a single game will be played at the house of the best positioned. In case the tie prevails at the end of 90 minutes, the winner will be defined through the penalty shootout.

5 vs 12

6 vs 11

7 vs 10

8 vs 9

Americatournament super leader; Montereywho returned to have good games under the command of Víctor Manuel Vucetich; Pachucasolidity with Guillermo Almada and Santos Lagunaone of the sensations of the championship… These four teams have already guaranteed their place in the Quarterfinals and will open the series as visitors and close it as locals, remembering that in case of equality on the global scoreboard they have the advantage of the criterion tiebreaker which is the position in the general table.

When does the 2022 Opening Repechage start? dates and times

Tigres vs Necaxa

Day: Saturday, October 8, 2022

Hours: 7:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time)

Stadium: University

Transmission: Channel 5, TUDN, Afizzionados, ViX and Izzi Go

These two teams met on Matchday 11 at the Volcán, on August 27, where the Felinos were unable to open the Rayos’ lock for the 90 minutes and split points after a 0-0 draw.

Cruz Azul vs Leon

Day: Saturday, October 8, 2022

Hours: 9:15 p.m. (Central Mexico time)

Aztec stadium

Transmission: Channel 5, TUDN and ViX

During the penultimate date, Celestes and Panzas Verdes were seen with a victory for the Machine as a local by 2-1 with goals from Michael Estrada and Alonzo Escoboza; had advanced to the Fiera an own goal by Rodrigo Huescas.

Toluca vs Juarez

Day: Sunday, October 9, 2022

Hours: 12:00 noon (Central Mexico time)

Stadium: Nemesio Diez

Transmission: The Stars, TUDN and ViX

On Matchday 6 of June 27, both clubs met at the border with a 1-1 draw. Maximiliano Olvera put the Braves ahead at 88, but in overtime he was matched by Jean Meneses.

Puebla vs. Chivas

Day: Sunday, October 9, 2022

Hours: 4:30 p.m. (Central Mexico time)

Stadium: Cuauhtemoc

Transmission: Azteca 7, Azteca Deportes, ESPN and Star Plus

On September 10, not even a month has passed since the last time these squads met, although on that occasion they did so in Guadalajara. The Sacred Flock won 1-0 with a goal by Alexis Vega.