What is known about the suspicious death of two young Latino scientists in Kansas City, USA?

image source, Stowers Institute Caption, The Argentine Camila Behrensen and the Chilean Pablo Guzmán appeared dead in Kansas City.

The Argentine Camila Behrensen, 24, and the Chilean Pablo Guzmán, 25, were found dead on October 1 in Kansas City, USA, where they were graduate students.

The bodies of the two young people were identified after a fire was extinguished in the apartment they shared, according to the authorities of the it isState of Missouri.

The cause of death has not been established, but they were found body trauma and it is feared that it is a case of homicide.

According to local police, just before 5:00 am on Saturday, October 1, they were asked to attend the scene of the fire to join the firefighters.

Detectives from the homicide and fire departments collaborate in the investigation, for which they have requested information from the public and offer a $25,000 reward.

Regarding the progress of the investigations, the Kansas City police told BBC Mundo: “Because it is an active investigationwe generally do not share details about the case to protect the integrity of the case.”

But he clarified that “detectives have been in contact with members of the families of the two victims.”

image source, Getty Images Caption, There is a police investigation underway into the death of the young students.

Several US media reported on an alleged investigation by the police of an Alexa virtual assistance device (from Amazon), which was allegedly in the victims’ apartment and which may have recorded clues about what happened.

In this regard, in communication with BBC Mundo, the Kansas police clarified: “That is information that was not provided by our department.”

a truncated future

The Stowers Institute graduate study center, specializing in medical research, confirmed in a statement that the two young men were predoctoral researchers there and sympathized with the families.

“Our deepest condolences to their families. During these difficult times we want to honor and remember the exceptional work they have both done.”

image source, Facebook Caption, Camila Behrensen studied at the Universidad Argentina de la Empresa.

Camila Behrensen, a native of Buenos Aires, had studied biotechnology in Argentina and was researching metabolic changes in fruit flies. She was studying in the US thanks to a scholarship.

According to her profile on the Stowers Institute website, Camila was a middle-distance runner, had participated in 800-meter and 1,500-meter races, and confessed to “being anxious to live alone in a different country.”

Paul Guzmanfor his part, was from Santiago de Chile, had studied biochemistry in his country and was researching the development of the nervous system of starfish.

image source, Facebook Caption, Pablo Guzmán studied at the Catholic University of Chile.

He was a dedicated researcher who had won the award for the best biochemistry student in 2020 and whom his teachers remember as “an exceptional student, outstanding not only academically, but also for his personal qualities that made him very popular among his classmates and professors”, as reported by the Chilean press.

There have been many messages of solidarity from the academic community in the face of the suspicious death of young scientists, but one of the ones that has attracted the most attention was the one shared by Dasfne Lee-Liu, who was Guzmán’s teacher and interpreted what happened. as a possible crime of xenophobia, he also encouraged pressure to find those responsible.