‘We didn’t have the rhythm to fight for Pole’ Halftime

Although Sergio Perez arrived at 2022 Japanese Grand Prix like the winner in Singapore, the Mexican finished in fourth place on the quality in the suzuka circuitvery far from Pole Position What did your teammate get? Max Verstappen.

“Nope it was a day when we had a lot of pace to fight for Pole, at times like Q2 it looked better, but then in Q3 I couldn’t improve enough to be able to fight for today’s Pole, but the important thing is going to be have a good rhythm tomorrow, we have focused on it”, mentioned the Mexican driver in an interview for the F1.

“IT WAS NOT A DAY WITH RHYTHM TO FIGHT FOR POLE” Checo Pérez talks about what he lacked to get the first position in Q3. The Mexican led Q2, but was unable to set a good time at the end of qualifying. #F1xFOX pic.twitter.com/tTceStUl1f – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) October 8, 2022

Likewise, the man from Guadalajara shared that his performance was affected because his RB18 was adapted to rainy conditions; However, she does not lose hope. surprise in Japanese lands.

“In the first main sector, the main problem I had was the first sector a little confused with the conditions we had yesterday, we adjust the carwe started a little behind this morning I didn’t have a very good lap we are in the second row and from there we can run“.

Finally, Czech Perez He spoke about the weather conditions he expects for this Sunday’s race. “I think he’s in a good compromise, if the rain comes it would be better for us“, he assured.

