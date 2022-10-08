Wayne Rooney: “Cristiano is no longer the player he was at 22 years old, if he is patient his opportunity will come”

Despite focusing on the season finale with DC United in MLS, Wayne Rooney does not ignore the issues involving his former team, Manchester United, and at a press conference in Washington DC, he issued his position on Cristiano Ronaldo theme and his multiple substitutions with the Red Devils.

Rooney considers that before the little chance that Christian has been to start this season with United, the Portuguese must patiently wait for his opportunity and the confidence of the coach. In addition, although he described Cristiano as one of the best players of all time along with Lionel Messi, he pointed out that age is an issue that has begun to take its toll on the Portuguese star, so he stressed that he must be patient at this stage of his career.

“Obviously the coach has conducted himself in a different way in terms of how they’ve played and been successful.“He (Cristiano) and Lionel Messi are two of the best players who have ever played, but in the end time catches up with us all. Obviously he is no longer the player he was when he was 22 or 23 years old., for instance. It’s hard for him knowing him, it will be very difficult for him to sit on the bench. I am sure that if he is patient, his opportunity will come again. Obviously he is the one who takes the risk and tries to force his return,” Rooney said at a press conference.

Rooney will seek to close the season with DC United in a positive way

DC United will say goodbye to the 2022 MLS season this Sunday during Decision Day, because despite the arrival of Rooney, the team could not reverse the bad start and did not reach a place in the playoffs. However, the Englishman is looking to close his last game of the season against FC Cincinnati with a win.