Uvalde: School District Police Officers Suspended After May Shooting

7 October 2022

image source, Getty Images Caption, The course started at Robb de Uvalde Elementary School a few weeks ago.

The shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, where an 18-year-old boy killed 19 children and two teachers last May, continues to have a major impact on the community.

The school authorities of that small town in Texas decided this Friday to remove all the district’s security agents from their tasks.

The shooting at Robb Elementary School has unleashed a wave of criticism for the lack of prompt action and coordination between school police, state law enforcement officers, and other officials who responded to the shooting.

Without delving into the causes, a statement from the Uvalde Independent School District detailed that Lieutenants Miguel Hernández and Ken Mueller were placed in custody. “administrative license”and that other officers employed by the Texas Department of Public Safety will be assigned to other duties in the district.

The statement added that Mueller, who was the director of student services, has decided to retire.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The pain and indignation are still very present in the community of Uvalde.

The collective suspension “is a result of recent events” while the Texas Police Chiefs Association and private investigators continue to analyze the actions of the security forces during the attack.

“The District maintains its commitment to resolve pending issues with verifiable evidence“, the statement said.

On Thursday, school authorities had already fired Crimson Elizondo as a school guard after CNN reported that she was one of the first police officers to arrive at the scene of the attack, but remained outside the building most of the time.

According to the CNN report, the body camera Elizondo was wearing that day caught her saying: “If my son had been there, I wouldn’t have been outside. I promise you”.

Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo was fired last August.

systemic failures

According to an investigation by the Texas House of Representatives, 376 agents from various police forces they responded to the shooting before the attacker was killed.

The agents had pistols, rifles and bulletproof vests, but they still waited more than an hour to confront the attacker, Salvador Ramos, 18, whom they finally shot down.

Last July, the most exhaustive report on the massacre was released, which concluded that there had been “Fsystemic problems and appallingly bad decision-making” by the authorities responsible for responding to the event.

The report described an attitude of “general indifference” on the part of the authorities at the scene.

image source, Reuters Caption, Uvalde’s attack on May 24 was the worst school shooting in the United States in a decade.

The nearly 80-page document presented the most comprehensive account yet of what happened during and after the attack.

He concluded that the school was not adequately prepared for the risk of an armed assailant and I used to leave the doors open or unlocked, which violates security policies in the school district.

image source, Austin American-Statesman Caption, In July, a video was released showing the lack of prompt action by the security forces.

Due to poor maintenance and pre-preparation for the attack, the shooter likely killed most of his victims before responders entered the building, the report said.

“Of the approximately 142 rounds the attacker fired inside the building, he almost certainly expended more than 100 before any officers entered,” the investigation said.

“The leadership vacuum could have contributed to the loss of life, as injured victims waited more than an hour for help and the attacker continued to fire his weapon sporadically.”

While the report harshly criticized law enforcement, it also noted that there is no one “to whom we can attribute bad faith or bad intentions” other than the attacker.