United States: Shooting at a football game in Ohio | Central Catholic | Whitmer | NMR | WORLD

A new shooting has been reported in USAthis time it was in a game of football between two high schools in Ohio.

LOOK HERE: Zelensky says that in the latest offensive they have already liberated 2,434 kilometers

The match faced Central Catholic and Whitmer chen from one moment to another screams are heard and people are seen running during the transmission of BCSN2.

#BREAKING The Central Catholic/Whitmer game has been put on pause following a shooting outside the stadium. From what I can tell, at least one woman has been shot. stay with @WTOL11Toledo for updates. @JordanStrack pic.twitter.com/wUM0AqFuPG — H. Tyler Seggerman (@TylerSeggerman) October 8, 2022

The fact occurred shortly after the match concluded, Whitmer lost 16 to 46 against the visitors, Central Catholic.

CHECK HERE: Philomena: these are the plans of the Peruvian brand that brought alpaca garments to El Corte Inglés in Spain

In the images you can see how the players began to run towards the benches and changing roomswhile the public also began to run.

BREAKING: Gunfire erupts during high school football game in Toledo, Ohio. At least 3 victims pic.twitter.com/NF5zBPm3TH — BNO News (@BNONews) October 8, 2022

Shots rang out, but no one knew where they came from. The first information points to three victims, but official sources they do not give more details.