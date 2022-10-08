News

United States: Shooting at a football game in Ohio | Central Catholic | Whitmer | NMR | WORLD

A new shooting has been reported in USAthis time it was in a game of football between two high schools in Ohio.

The match faced Central Catholic and Whitmer chen from one moment to another screams are heard and people are seen running during the transmission of BCSN2.

The fact occurred shortly after the match concluded, Whitmer lost 16 to 46 against the visitors, Central Catholic.

In the images you can see how the players began to run towards the benches and changing roomswhile the public also began to run.

Shots rang out, but no one knew where they came from. The first information points to three victims, but official sources they do not give more details.

