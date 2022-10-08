Tuca Ferretti returns to Pumas; Memo Vázquez, in doubt as an assistantMediotiempo

Edgar Malagon Medel

Mexico City / 07.10.2022 20:03:55





Pumas will have an old acquaintance as coach After the board decided that Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti is the next DT of the team from Clausura 2023.

The board of directors met this Friday to decide the future of the club, and among the options that they have analyzed, the one that seems to them the most indicated by the present of the team it is the return of the 68-year-old coachwho will lead the team has been linked since he was a player.

It will return already converted into one of the technicians with the most Mexican soccer league titles with 7 in his showcases, tied with the historic Ignacio Trelles at the top of that table; of those five were with Tigres, one with Chivas and the other with the UNAM team.

Ferretti returns 12 years later

Is It will be the third stage of Ferretti at the head of Pumas after he was its technical director in 1991 and left in 1995; he then returned in 2006 and left in 2010. During that time, Tuca won the 2009 Clausura League title and 2007 Apertura runner-up.

His last departure from the Pedregal club was when he was already working in the preseason for the 2010 Apertura, although he abruptly announced his departure, since he had compromised his word with Alejandro Rodríguezthen head of Tigres, which he fulfilled.

Memo Vázquez, the doubt

Though Tuca Ferretti wants to reassemble a pair with Memo Vázquez as assistantas in its second stage, this topic is not closed yetalthough both parties hope to reach an agreement to integrate him as part of the coaching staff.

Memo has been the starting strategist since Ferretti decided to emigrate to Tigres in May 2010He was even League Champion with Universidad in Clausura 2011, in addition to leading Cruz Azul to the Copa MX title in Clausura 2013, so it could be taken as a setback to his career.

Other institutions in which he was were Veracruz, Atlético de San Luis and Necaxa, institution from which he said goodbye in September 2021 to no longer return to the benches, until now.