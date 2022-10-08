Totti introduces his new girlfriend after his ex-wife’s infidelity

Midtime Editorial

After last July Francesco Totti confirmed the end of his relationship loving with Ilary Blasi and then revealed that the divorce it happened because discovered that his wife was unfaithfulnow the former soccer player was caught for the first time with your current girlfriend.

Who is Totti’s new girlfriend?

The Italian entertainment and show magazine Diva and Donna was commissioned to publish on its cover the first images of The Captain together with his partner, Naomi Bocchi.

In the snapshots, which were taken at a renowned Italian restaurant during the celebration for the 46th birthday of the world champion in 2006, it is observed happy totti and taking his current partner by the hand.

The infidelity of Totti’s ex-wife

It should be remembered that a few weeks ago, Francesco Totti gave a long interview in which he gave details of the reason that led him to separate after 17 years of marriage of his now ex-wife, Ilary Blasi.

“The real crisis broke out between March and April of last year. But he had suffered for a long time. I have lived a difficult period, first because I stopped playing and then came the death of my father from Covid. I also had a strong Covid for 15 days. Nevertheless, my wife, when I needed her most, was not”, he shared for the medium Corriere della Sera.

“When I received warnings from different people, whom I trust, I became suspicious. I looked at his cell phone. And I saw that there was a third personwho acted as an intermediary between Ilary and another. He would say something like: ‘See you at the hotel; no, it is more prudent of me,” she added.

