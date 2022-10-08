Toronto left out Lourdes Gurriel Jr. – SwingComplete

Sports

By Miguel Guerra

The excitement of the postseason is already present among all fans of the sport of strike balls. Undoubtedly, the final stage of the regular season is lived in a very intense and spectacular way.

As has been customary in recent years, our countrymen will be representing Cuba with the main objective of reaching the 2022 Fall Classic, in face-to-face disputes with the best talent in the Big Top.

However, we recently learned that the youngest of the Gurriel brothers will not be on the list of active Cubans for their respective teams, Lourdes Gurriel Jr.. According to Toronto Blue Jays official website, «Pinapower Jr.» he is not present on the active roster of the big team.

In the same way, his reassignment as shortstop for the franchise’s minor leagues was confirmed today, October 7, 2022.

Lourdes Jr. was activated from the disabled list yesterday, October 6, 2022, after being in this unfortunate group since last September 9, when suffered a left hamstring strain and was assigned to the 10-day list.

Due to the succession of events, we hope that this is temporary and that Lourdes Gurriel Jr. can join the big team in the next postseason games, obviously, taking into account the strategies proposed by the tiles to play this important stage and the progress that achieve on the way to the postseason.

This October 7, 2022, the Toronto Blue Jays will play the first of three games with the Seattle Mariners corresponding to the American League Wild Card, from this series of matches the rival of the Houston Astros in the Division Series of the American League.

