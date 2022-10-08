This is what Luisito Comunica’s most expensive car looks like

The famous Mexican youtuber, Luisito Comunica, has a luxurious van. Get to know the interior in this note!

October 07, 2022 9:44 p.m.

The life of Luisito Communicates is full of luxuries thanks to the great career he has made on YouTube. With 39.2 million subscribers on said social network, the Mexican has managed to be one of the Latin American youtubers who earns the most and that has allowed him to give himself some pleasures, among them, cars.

For some years, a large part of Latin America knows perfectly well who is Luisito Communicates. With his vlogs traveling through exotic places, and others not so much, El Pillo has managed to leave his mark on a platform that not everyone manages to stay on for long.

Thanks to its good number of views on YouTube is that Luisito not only has he had the pleasure of traveling where he travels, but he has also had the opportunity to drive a few luxury cars. However, in addition to trips outside of Mexico, the influencer has to move around the country and, for this, he decided to buy a 2021 GMC Yukon.

The truck from the American manufacturer clearly stands out for its spacious interior and its leather seats, which provide incredible comfort. As if that weren’t enough, it also has a powerful engine to move all that bodywork: a 6.2L V8 that produces 425 horsepower. Not bad, right?

This GMC brand truck cost about 50 thousand dollars. Luisito Communicates It moves through the length and breadth of Mexico, a country that it has been discovering together with its followers, although it is perhaps more famous for having traveled to the rest of the world, where it has shown great cities and hidden paradises. Will we see this truck more often? ?