this is the panorama for the remainder of the first phase

The Antioquia classic, from matchday 18 of the Betplay-2 League, was played in advance on Thursday because on the days in which the rest of the matches are scheduled for this date, the Atanasio Girardot stadium is reserved for the concert reggaeton singer Daddy Yankee. This meeting left contrasts between the teams in contention. While Atlético Nacional reached 27 points and moved up to third place, Independiente Medellín stayed at 25 and fell from fourth to seventh place, thus putting their qualification for the semi-finals at risk. Thus, the victory (3-2) strengthened the confidence of the purslane, who have not known defeat since the previous classic, when DIM won (4-3) on the tenth day of the championship, on September 4. Therefore, coach Pedro Sarmiento, who was appointed as interim coach on the 6th of the same month, is undefeated with three wins and two draws. “Medellin’s early goal hit us and made us change the game plan. It cost a bit, the rival got bigger, but the players came out of their confusion and reacted to finish 2-1 in the first half. With that, our soul returned to our body and we became stronger. In the second period we had more of the ball and we were the ones who expanded with confidence and security, although at times we were exposed to counterattack. Fortunately, the third goal came and it gave us greater peace of mind”, said Sarmiento.

The green agenda

The purslane, who are just one point behind the leader, Millionaireshope to take advantage of the good environment to close the all-against-all phase in a good way, in which they have pending, in their order, the matches against Golden Eagles, Once Caldas, Deportivo Pereira and La Equidad. With the golden team he will face this Sunday (3:30 pm) in the Athanasius Girardot. The last confrontation between the two was on April 17 of this year in the Albert Grisales, where the local won 1-0 with a goal from Christian Marrugo. On November 12 (date 17), he will visit Once Caldasa team with which they tied (0-0) in the first half, on Antioquia soil. ANDThis meeting will close the cycle of Sarmiento, who has repeatedly expressed that he is grateful and feels lucky to have had the opportunity to lead this institution. He has also expressed his desire to say goodbye to applause, which would be in Manizalesparty headquarters. That same day the Brazilian will be presented Paul Autuori as technical director. Meanwhile, on a date and time to be confirmed, the King of Cups It will be measured against Pereira, on matchday 19, while on matchday 20 it will be local against La Equidad. Last semester, in the Apertura tournament, they tied 1-1 with the Matecaña team and fell to the cast led by Alexis García (1-0).

to raise head

For its part, in Independent Medellin they assumed the fall in the mountaineering classic as a slip always and in fact this qualification is not unreasonable if one takes into account that the team had five consecutive wins. He had not known defeat since August 28 when he lost to Eagles (3-0) at the Alberto Grisales Stadium. They then defeated Nacional (4-3), América (2-0), Pereira (2-1), Envigado (1-2) and A. Petrolera (3-1). These antecedents reflect that the team has been adapting well to the game idea of David Gonzalez and that he has what to be a protagonist in this League. Although to achieve this he must overcome the remaining obstacles of the first round, which on paper are not so complicated. “I saw very good things and we must not make a tragedy out of this defeat. The team has been playing well and for passages it made Nacional look bad; we will continue correcting as we do also when you win. We will continue with the same attitude with which we came,” González said at a press conference.

the red calendar

The People’s Team will meet this Monday (4:00 pm) in Santa Marta c.on Unión Magdalena, a team with which he tied in the first half (0-0). Later, he will receive Bucaramanga, in a match that was rescheduled for October 23. They beat Leopardo 3-2 in League 1. On matchday 19 they will host Jaguares, while this round will be closed at Liberty Departmentversus Sports grass. These last two games do not have a date and time. In the first semester they lost 3-0 with the feline group and won 1-0 against the Nariño representative. Medellín managed to cut in Liga-1, under the guidance of Julio Avelino Comesanaa streak of five tournaments without getting into the top eight and in the Clausura cannot be less than this challenge