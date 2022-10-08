This is the first car in the world made with cardboard

Citroën presented a concept car whose body has been built with corrugated cardboard. How is Oli on the outside, how is its mechanics and what does its “basic” interior tell us in the search for sustainable mobility. Slide.

October 07, 2022 8:52 p.m.

They have already considered the C3 for tomorrow and reasons are not lacking. Four seats, little battle and weighing just one ton. The creation of Oli concept -of English all-ë– it was a Citroën response to today’s family segment. It is the interpretation of how the mobility of the future should be, according to the brand.

Autonomy, size, weight and the use of sustainable materials were priorities to carry out this modular car that at first glance has similarities in design with the GEN.TRAVEL, the Level 5 autonomous driving concept car that was presented at the end of September the Volkswagen Group.

With the Oli, the manufacturer of Stellantis seeks differentiate both from futuristic concepts that exhibit the best and most advanced technology and from those of production that offer multiple options that only increase its value. From its dimensions to the design of its panels and its cabin, the new Citroën is presented as a possible sustainable and earthly model.

Citroen Oli. Source: Car and driver.

Autonomy and applied technology lead the Citroën Oli to be an accessible, high-performance electric car and the archetype of how the family vehicle in the future should be, in terms of size and weight as influential factors for the environment. It measures 4.2 meters long, 1.9 wide, 1.65 high and weighs 1000 kg. These numbers are considerably lower than those of a “typical family car” today, in the words of Vincent Cobée, executive director of the brand.

With a battery with a capacity of 40 kWh and an average consumption of 10 kWh per 100 km, the Citroën Oli offers a electric range of 400 km and a charge from 20 to 80 percent in just over twenty minutes. Another of its virtues is that its system allows the car to be used as another energy source, as we have seen in cases such as the Ford F-150 Lightning.

It little bit that it offers inside and the distribution of the parts speak for the Oli itself. The four seats – all independent – have 80 percent fewer elements than those that usually make up the street seats. This reduction of parts adds to the lack of multiple configurations and screens, unnecessary for the future according to the essence of the concept.

Own design also does its thing. In this section they highlight the windows and the windshield whose vertical cuts also have their purpose, since there is also a reduction in the amount of glass and less exposure to the sun, which produces lower consumption of the air conditioning. The result? A functional family towards sustainability from all its items.

Hood, roof and rear panels? Of cardboard.

Beyond its autonomy, what arouses the greatest curiosity around the Citroën Oli is that the firm teamed up with chemical company BASF to manufacture both the hood, roof and rear box panels from recycled corrugated cardboard. The panels are interconnected with fiberglass and are coated with polyurethane resin.

Modular platform, modular trunk. The rear seat headrests fold up, the rear window glass opens, the tailgate itself folds down and the cargo bed panel can also be removed. A) Yes, in addition to the almost one thousand millimeters of width of the cargo space, it can offer up to 1050 mm of length and 582 millimeters of height from the floor of the Oli to the glass.

With suicide doors to facilitate passenger access -a goal that we also review with the gull wings of the Volkswagen GEN.TRAVEL-, the Citroën Oli and its small off-road shape has been presented as a look towards modular mobility based on the electric and driving autonomy. A concept through which Citroën, in addition to displaying its new logo inspired by the original from 1919, imagines what automotive sustainability should be like in the next decade.