This is how the National Stadium looks surprisingly

This Sunday, October 9, will be the classic Sporting Cristal vs. University of Sports at the National Stadium of Peru. Therefore, the IPD reported on the state of the pitchsince a while ago it was heavily criticized for looking worn and very little care.

YOU CAN SEE Universitario and the tough challenge against Sporting Cristal: defeating it after 4 years in League 1

According to the sports entity, this time the sowing was carried out and the grass meets all the standards. “After over-seeding, is in the best conditions for the match this Sunday, October 9 between Sporting Cristal and Universitario de Deportes for League 1,” the IPD reported.

As will be remembered, the field went into maintenance on September 14 and work was done to over-seed, leaving the grass at a high level, as required by international standards. In this way, this weekend’s classic will be played in the best way.

“The Peruvian Sports Institute (IPD), thus complies with ensuring the maintenance of its sports infrastructure in favor of sports in the country,” said the well-known entity.

On the other hand, it is important to point out that the party will be complete because it will be played with both fansthat is, despite the fact that they are the visiting team, Universitario de Deportes will also be able to take their fans to the National Stadium, although they will not be able to wear the club’s jersey or anything distinctive.

Sporting Cristal vs. University: day, time and channel