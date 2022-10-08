This is how date 12 of the Saturday day of the Apertura 2022 tournament will be played

2022-10-08

The Saturday session will have three games to be held in two regions of the country and in which the classic between Olimpia-Marathón will be played as the most attractive duel.

This Saturday, August 8, continues day 12 of the tournament Opening 2022 that began with the crash of the Royal Society to Royal Spain in the Ruben Deras Stadium in Choloma.

TEGUCIGALPA

Two clashes will be played in the capital of the country. That is to say, there will be a double in the capital’s venue. The first commitment is between Lobos UPNFM – Victoria starting at 5 in the afternoon at the Chelato Uclés National Stadium.

You can see: Olimpia – Marathón changes its schedule, it will be at 7:30 pm and always this Saturday at the Nacional Chelato Uclés

The other match is the classic Olympia – Marathon. The game will start at 7:30 p.m. The Lions could rise as leaders in case they beat the purslane team and Motagua gives up points in their visit to La Ceiba.

CEIBA

Finally, this Saturday’s day will culminate with the vibrant clash between Vida – Motagua at the Ceibeño Stadium. The coastal venue will host this great game that will start at 7:30 at night.