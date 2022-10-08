Entertainment

They “report” King Carlos III after filtering the peculiar nickname that gave Meghan Markle

According to information published in a new book on the British monarchy, it is revealed what the nickname is “inspired” and why he used it to refer to Meghan.

“The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown” is the new book about the British royal family that has already grabbed media attention after revealing something that could compromise the new monarch.

According to royalty expert, journalist and author of the book, Katie Nicholls, King Charles III used a nickname to refer to his daughter-in-law, former actress Meghan Markle.

The peculiar nickname was Tungsten. “Apparently, Carlos nicknamed Meghan Markle, his future daughter-in-law, Tungsten because of her toughness and resilience,” the writer explained.

Tungsten is, according to the definition of the Oxford English dictionary “the chemical element of atomic number 74, a steel-grey hard metal with a very high melting point (3410°C) that is used to make electric light filaments”.

Although it could be interpreted that Nicholls exhibited the new monarch; in fact, he relates it to the fact that Carlos III recognized in Markle his mettle.

The writer details that Charles first became aware of Markle’s tungsten-level toughness in his first joint appearance with Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton during the Royal Foundation Forum in February 2018.

Although the controversial book was released on October 4, neither Prince Harry nor Meghan Markle have spoken about it.

