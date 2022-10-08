They have not claimed the body of a victim of hired assassins in Santiago

At least until 12:00 noon this Saturday, no person had claimed the lifeless body of the woman who was shot to death at the hands of alleged assassins yesterday afternoon, on February 27 avenue, Santiago.

“No relative, friend, neighbor, or motoconcho has come to look for the body, waiting for someone to come and deliver it,” an Inacif employee told Diario Libre.

The employee of the institution, who requested that his name not be used, pointed out that the autopsy process had already been carried out on the body of Ana Francisca Gómez de Amaro, 52 years old, but that no one had gone to remove it.

The woman She was pronounced dead in a hospital, where she was taken by people who helped her, after being shot yesterday Friday while driving in a white BMW vehicle, license plate A681363, along 27 de Febrero Avenue, almost on the corner of Salvador Estrella Sadhalá Ave.

Regarding the investigations to clarify the murder, the National Police reported that several operations were carried out last night to find the whereabouts of the alleged assassins who were traveling on a motorcycle.

While the investigators also analyze videos from various surveillance cameras in the area where the event occurred.

From the prosecution it was said that the case is still in its first phase of investigation and that there is no information to offer.

Unconfirmed versions indicate that the victim was linked to issues related to drug trafficking and the investigations of the Falcón case, however, the Prosecutor’s Office informed this medium that it is still too early to know that information.