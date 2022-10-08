They capture in Arecibo an alleged FARC gunman linked to the massacre in the Quintana residential

Agents from the Intelligence and Arrests Bureau of the Puerto Rico Police captured today, Friday, a man against whom there were two arrest warrants for various violations of the Arms and Weapons Law. who is linked to participating in a shooting at the Juan C. Cordero Dávila residential complex (Quintana residential complex), in Hato Rey, in which four men died on July 29.

The Press Office of the Police Bureau confirmed that Intelligence and Arrest officers, with the collaboration of the federal US Marshals Service, captured Gabriel Pereira Cruz, identified as the alleged main gunman of the FARC criminal organization, in an apartment in a vacation complex in Arecibo.

A statement sent by the Press Office identified Pereira Cruz as the leader of the Playita criminal organization, but the Lieutenant Olvin Aulet Maldonadocoordinator of the Bureau of Intelligence and Arrests, attached to the Auxiliary Superintendence of Special Operations, explained to The new day that the man is an alleged FARC gunman.

Although the Police indicated that Pereira Cruz is linked to the shooting that claimed the lives of David John Ortega Ayala, Dereck Ortega Gandia, Raul Ortiz Centeno Y Diego Morales Morales in what was the fifth massacre of the year, tonight’s arrest was due to the two court orders against him for Weapons Law cases. The Federal Police and Marshals found Pereira Cruz after receiving tips on his location.

The agents also seized a firearm and a Nissan Sentra reported missing in the Municipality of San Germán.

In addition to having the two Arms Law cases for which he was a fugitive and for which a global bail of $300,000 was set, Pereira Cruz is linked, according to the Police investigation, to the violent incident in the Quintana residential complex that It happened around 8:00 p.m. on July 29, 2022.

El Nuevo Día tried to communicate with the Justice Department to verify if the agency will file charges against Pereira Cruz for the deaths recorded in the Quintana residential, but the calls were not returned.

On the day of the events, the Police seized a bundle with 12 pounds of marijuana that was in a vehicle whose trunk was open, which is why the San Juan Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) understands that the shooting could have been motivated for drug trafficking.

Preliminary details indicate that the four deceased were at the scene at the time of the events, but only three died on the scene and the fourth, Morale Morales, died at the Medical Center, while receiving medical assistance. The new day He learned that over 400 bullet casings of different calibers were recovered from the scene in the Quintana residential complex.

The Police added that Pereira Cruz appears as a suspect in multiple violent crimes in the metropolitan area.