They attack reggaeton player Oniel Bebeshito during a concert in Santa Clara

The Cuban Deliveryman Oniel Bebeshito was attacked during a concert he offered in Santa Clara on Thursday night.

According to the artist himself in a direct message he made on his social networks, a person went on stage, began to struggle with the security of the event and several friends who were in the public they started throwing bottles and chairs.

“Tremendous madness here in Villa Clara, a pile of handsome,” said the singer in his direct from the police unit to which he was transferred after the incident.

Bebeshito explained that those who started the aggression told the police that they were the ones attacked and that a member of the artist’s team had “prodded” one of them, and they all ended up at the station.

“There are the videos, that I didn’t even upload them, there you can see that it’s them,” said the interpreter of “A pile of parts” and “To all”.

The artist let it be known that he was fine, but that four or five members of his team were injured.

In full direct, a police officer told him that he could not continue filming from there, to which he replied that he was doing the direct for his safety, so that all his followers would know what was happening and how things happened.

“I am an artist, this is in case something happens to me, people know what is happening. Gentleman, share this direct,” said the singer.

In addition to the Bebeshito team members who were injured, one of them with a head injury, the videos also show people throwing chairs and breaking musical instruments.