They asked him if he earned more in the United States or Argentina and he shocked everyone by breaking an old “myth”

coniea young woman who lives in Austin, Texass, dedicates part of his time to creating content about his life in the United States. Among what his followers ask him the most, he distinguishes the difference in salaries in the United States and Argentina.

Although in one of his videos he had already declared that the cultural differences and economic relations between the two countries were very largenow he specifically listed what were the expenses that he did in his native country and that now he cannot carry out in his new home.

The belief that by living in the United States the economic situation will change suddenly is very common, but various testimonies, like hers, have shown that It’s all a matter of management and lifestyle. In addition to that, in any situation, effort and work are decisive.

“Yes, I earn more pesos (Argentines), but I do not spend in pesos”, expressed the tiktoker in a video that she shared on her account @xconie_ to demystify what many think. Meanwhile, she made a comparison and concluded that in the US “it is more expensive to make than to have”since recreational and leisure activities are much more expensive than in their native country.

A tiktoker revealed if it is more expensive to live in Argentina or in the US.

He made it clear that although in the north of the continent you can earn in dollars, there are also expenses according to those salaries and that is why life should not be imagined as in the country of origin.

The content creator answered this question forcefully. He said that without a doubt it is more expensive to live in the United States because the prices of many goods and services are high. For example, he assured that certain activities cost the same as buying a table or other object for his home, so sometimes it is better to save money than to attend events with very expensive tickets.

The economy of the people in the United States is not what many believe, according to Conie

In one last recording, the young woman answered one of the most frequently asked questions and also gave some details about what her life is like after she left for the United States. She pointed out that her responsibilities are now also greater, so his organization changed in every way.

The tiktoker gave details about her personal finances to clarify the picture

The objective of the titkoker was to change a little the panorama on the ideas that usually circulate about life in the United Statesespecially the “myth” that it becomes more prosperous almost automatically.

Deeply rooted in the Latino community, this idea has historical roots and, as the tiktoker well expressed, it is important to “down to earth” expectationsnot so much to change habits but to be able to deal more satisfactorily with reality.

