the video of the moment in which he receives a punch in the eye (and the reasons why the actor would have been guilty of this incident)

Through their social networks, The controversial 64-year-old actor indicated that several men attacked him “for no reason” and they kicked him several times while he was lying on the ground after receiving a strong blow to the eye.

On September 28, Alfredo Adame revealed that he was the victim of an attack after being beaten while trying to help a woman who was injured in a shooting Registered near your home.

“A few minutes ago I was the victim of some thugs, with some serious injuries… I fell to the floor and between two people they began to kick me,” he commented on his Instagram account.

However, recently A video came to light of the exact moment in which the fight that Alfredo Adame starred in began and the images deny the version of events reported by the actor.

This video, which went viral on social networks, shows Alfredo Adame approaching a group of people. seconds later, the actor starts arguing with them and one person tries to separate them.

Nevertheless, Adame continues with an aggressive attitude and kicks one of the members of this groupwho dodges her and immediately takes distance.

THIS IS HOW THEY DISCOUNTED ALFREDO ADAME

Although the actor said that he was attacked for no reason, here it can be seen that he threw the first kick… but missed.

In response they give him a punch that sends him to the floor.@SSC_CDMX had to help him.#C4Exclusive Pictures at 6 o’clock @multimediastv pic.twitter.com/jeFcihyGzI – Carlos Jiménez (@c4jimenez) October 3, 2022

Seconds later, another person is seen throwing a punch at Alfredo Adame from behind and causes the actor to lose his balance and fall to the ground injured.

This recording, which was published by the journalist Carlos Jiménez, caused endless comments on social networks and made several Internet users question the veracity of the 64-year-old actor’s statements.

“Not even Rocky was hit so many times in a row”, “How quickly his version fell that he was hit from behind and with a pipe or a metal object”, “They would have given Adame’s arrogant clown more” and “In his interview said that he dodged more than 10 punches and with the first he had “, were some of the comments mocking Alfredo Adame’s version.