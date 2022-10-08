The US defines a new strategy for the Arctic in the face of global warming and competition with Russia and China

File photo of a polar bear and two cubs on the shoreline of the Beaufort Sea, within Area 1002 of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, in this undated photo provided by the Fish and Wildlife Service-Alaska Image Library from the United States (REUTERS)

The US government on Friday unveiled a new Arctic strategy that incorporates the growing consequences of the global warming and foresees an intensification of international competition in the region.

Global warming is melting sea ice, opening up areas previously closed to shipping and providing new opportunities for countries like the United States, Russia and China to compete for resources and influence in the area.

But the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, which has the world’s largest Arctic coastline, has raised tensions between Washington and Moscow to levels not seen since the Cold War.

“The Arctic, home to four million people, has important natural resources and unique ecosystems and is undergoing a phenomenal transformation,” says this new US strategy.

“Under the influence of climate change, this transformation will challenge life in the Arctic, create new economic opportunities and could intensify strategic competition between countries”, adds the document.

The new strategy includes four main areas: security, climate change and environmental protection, sustainable economic development and international cooperation.

“Our first priority is to protect the American people, as well as our territory and our sovereign rights,” it says.

Cooperate with Moscow, “almost impossible”

“We are determined to ensure the security of our allies and support our partners in the region,” he adds, as Sweden and Finland, two major Arctic countries, prepare to join NATO.

To this end, Washington will “enhance its military and civilian capabilities in the Arctic to deter threats and anticipate, prevent and respond to man-made accidents”.

Faced with the growing impact of global warming, Washington wants to help Alaska – its northernmost state – to strengthen its resilience and adaptation, and also intends to follow international initiatives aimed at reduce emissions in the Arctic.

On the economic front, the United States wants to identify ways to increase growth in the region “and improve livelihoods in Alaska, especially for indigenous communities”, said a senior US official before the publication of the document.

“The strategy presents the American vision of a peaceful, stable, prosperous and cooperative Arctic,” he added.

“Russia’s brutal war in Ukraine has made this cooperation in the Arctic almost impossible” with Moscow, it is pointed out in the American strategy. But “maintaining cooperation with our allies and partners in the short term remains essential to advance our interests in the region.”

The last document detailing the US Arctic strategy dates back nearly 10 years.

“This strategy takes into account the climate crisis with a increased sense of urgencygiven the developments of the last eight or nine years,” the official said.

It also “recognizes the strategic competition that has been unleashed in the Arctic with Russia and China over the last 10 years and (…) strives to put the United States in a position to compete effectively while managing tensions,” he concluded. .

