The United States Considers Helping Resolve Haiti Crisis

The United States Government is evaluating options to help Haiti can resolve your crisis and for what you have requested the international aid and a humanitarian corridor to restore fuel supplies blocked by gangs.

State Department spokesman, Vedant Patelin a meeting with representatives of the media this Friday, said that in the first instance the office of the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator of the United Nations in Haiti has called for a humanitarian corridor to restore fuel distribution across the country.

“We are considering that request and are coordinating with Prime Minister Ariel Henry and other international partners to determine what additional assistance the United States can provide to Haiti.. We strongly condemn those who continue to block the distribution of fuel and other matters necessary for Haiti and other essential items to Haitian companies,” said Patel, answering questions from journalists.

The official said he was not sure if that request (from the humanitarian corridor) would imply the deployment of troops in the neighboring country. “I am not sure of the details of the application. I think the main request is a humanitarian corridor,” he stated.

Haiti calls for “immediate deployment” of international forces

This Friday international press agencies review the request that the government of Haiti for an “immediate deployment” of International Forces due to the difficult situation in all areas, aggravated by the reappearance of cholera.

As published this Friday by the Official Gazette of the Republic of Haiti, Le Moniteurthe Council of Ministers authorizes the Prime Minister, ariel henryto “request and obtain” from international partners “effective support for the immediate deployment of a specialized armed force, in sufficient quantity, to put an end to the humanitarian crisis throughout the territory”.

The aim is thus to achieve “quickly a climate of security that allows for an effective fight against cholera, favoring the distribution of fuel and drinking water throughout the country, the operation of hospitals, the resumption of economic activities, the free movement of people and goods and the reopening of schools,” details the text.