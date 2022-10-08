The truth behind the rumor of Eduardo Yáñez and his supposed lover the Televisa executive

Eduardo Yanez

October 08, 2022 06:00 a.m.

Since the beginning of his career, actor Eduardo Yáñez has captivated the audience with his great talent and charisma, everyone remembers him from soap operas such as: “Dulce desafio”, “Fire in the blood” among others; but one of the strongest rumors that crossed his career was an alleged affair that he would have had with a well-known producer from Televisa.

This is Ernesto Alonso, better known as “El Señor Telenovelas” and Alonso has produced several audience successes on the San Ángel television station. But returning to the theme of the supposed romance, it all started because Ernesto gave him the opportunity to enter Televisa.

More celebrity news:

KARMA CAME TO HIM HE GOES FROM BEING THE STAR OF TELEVISA ANNOUNCER TO BEG FOR A JOB

GOODBYE IRINA BAEVA. GABRIEL SOTO IS EXCITED ABOUT HIS NEW LOVE

And it is that in an interview with the journalist Adela Micha, Yáñez explained that he is grateful to the producer, but not the relationship that many people think, because he saw him as a father. So he suffered a lot with the death of the producer.

Eduardo Yáñez would have been a couple of Adela Noriega

But the rumors were increased when it was revealed that Ernesto Alonso had a preference for men, for which what was revealed by Eduardo Yáñez was questioned, however he maintains that he only saw him with gratitude and as his father.