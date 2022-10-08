The tragedies do not stop: a shooting was recorded at a football game

The events occurred at a youth football game between the Central Catholic and Whitmer teams. Photo: @TylerSeggerman

Another bad news around sports. This time the bad news comes from Ohio, in a youth football game between the Central Catholic and Whitmer teams.

As the quarter progressed, gunshots rang out, alerting game-goers at Whitmer High School in Toledo, Ohio.

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple people shot at a high school football game 📌#Toledo | #Ohio Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to multiple people shot at Whitmer High school with reports of three people Shot outside the stadium as gun shots can heard in the background pic.twitter.com/sKzix8MnZg — RAWSALERTS (@rawsalerts) October 8, 2022

In the stands there was chaos and anxiety. Players and coaching staff ran off the field to save themselves from the shooting. So far three people have been reported dead.

This fact adds to the tragedies that have occurred in recent weeks in countries such as Indonesia, where about 130 people died in a soccer match, or in the riots last night in Argentina, where a Gimnasia fan died. .

