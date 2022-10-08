The surprising secret of Gaby Spanic in “La usurpadora” that nobody noticed

Gaby Spanic and the secret she hid in “La Usurpadora”

October 07, 2022 10:13 a.m.

The Venezuelan actress Gaby Spanic was invited to Mexico to star in one of the soap operas that was marked in the history of Mexican television, without a doubt Gaby’s talent and beauty were of great importance in the success of the melodrama, in addition to The actress was the catapult of her great artistic career that she made in our country, where she became one of the favorite villains of soap operas.

After more than two decades of telenovela broadcast, we all continue to remember Gaby Spanic in her role as “La Usurpadora”, and although the actress starred in several telenovelas later, without a doubt the one that marked her career was the role of the twins in Paola Bracho and Paulina Martínez, and today we will reveal one of the incredible secrets that Gaby Spanic hid behind the interpretation of her double role in the melodrama.

Gaby Spanic had a great challenge in “La Usurpadora”, as she demonstrated her great talent since her arrival since she made a double participation with the role of the twins, however, we all think that the actress did not resort to any double, much less than her twin sister Daniela, that’s Gaby Spanic’s secret since she did use her twin but only once and in the other scenes from behind they used a double.

The secrets of Gaby Spanic in “La Usurpadora”

We have already revealed one of the secrets of the beautiful actress Gaby Spanic is that she did have the help of her twin sister and a character who did double, but another of the few secrets that the actress had in the telenovela is that she fell asleep in the recordings of the melodrama, due to the fatigue caused by doing a double interpretation and rehearsing the scripts without his Venezuelan accent.