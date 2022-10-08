The strange job of Valentino Lanús after leaving soap operas

Valentino Lanús and his current job

Luis Alberto López, better known as Valentino Lanús, was one of the actors who seemed to have too much talent for the artistic medium, he began his career in 1997 and made the great leap as a protagonist when he played the telenovela called “The game of life” in 2001 next to Sara Maldonado, where he became known as one of the gallants of the soap operas.

In addition to that soap opera, he starred in other hits such as “Amar Otra vez”, “Amar sinlimites” and “Llena de amor”, but after almost twenty years of experience and having performed in more than ten soap operas, he decided to leave his life as an actor to dedicate himself to a strange job far from the spotlight, and then we will tell you what the Mexican soap opera heartthrob does.

Valentino Lanús abandoned soap operas to be able to travel the world, but not on vacation but with an unusual job, because the reason why he was even next to the spotlight was because the former star felt the call to become a spiritual guide, which caused him to change his lifestyle and his physical appearance so that he can be seen with long hair and more informal clothing that allows him to feel comfortable to carry out his activities.

What activities does Valentino Lanús carry out?

As we already mentioned, Valentino Lanús currently adopted another lifestyle in which we can currently see him practicing martial arts, as well as doing yoga, and although he no longer appears on television as before, he continues to attend radio programs and meditation congresses, helping other people to find peace in their life.