The spirit of Jenni Rivera haunts one of her loved ones and you will not believe who it is

Jenni Rivera persecutes her relatives

October 08, 2022 12:06 p.m.

Jenni Rivera was one of the best performers of regional Mexican music, in addition to being a great ambassador for women who suffer mistreatment and abuse by men, which is why most of her hits were dedicated to them, despite the fact that the The genre of the band is dominated by men, Jenni Rivera’s talent was able to overcome it and she was considered the “Diva of the band”

We all know how Jenni Rivera’s great career ended, that December 9, 2012 when a plane crash took her life with the company of some of her collaborators, we also know all the rumors and speculations that have existed around her death, but today we will talk about the spirit of Jenni Rivera that persecutes her relatives.

It was his brother Lupillo Rivera who confessed that the spirit of his sister Jenni Rivera accompanies him everywhere, as he says that he feels the presence of his sister in his shows and presentations and that some of the people who accompany him also mention that they are there Jenni was sitting, however, she does not know how to interpret it because it is still a difficult situation in her life.

The fortune left by Jenni Rivera

Jenni Rivera was a singer and businesswoman, so she had businesses that left her with millionaire profits, which on the day of her death allowed her to leave a juicy fortune as an inheritance, since it is said that when she left this world her fortune was around 25 million but after the event increased in a notorious way to reach 300 million dollars.