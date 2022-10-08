The song by Juan Gabriel that was dedicated to Verónica Castro and you did not know it

Verónica Castro dedicated a song by Juan Gabriel

October 07, 2022 7:11 p.m.

Verónica Castro is one of the most beloved actresses and hosts on Mexican television, where she had to start from scratch with unimportant roles, she participated as an aide in her youth and little by little she climbed until she consolidated herself in the artistic medium as one of the better, that thanks to her charisma and her beauty captivated the entire industry.

Not only to the industry, but also to several boys who wanted her, we know that she had an affair with one of the most recognized comedies on Mexican television, such as Manuel “Loco” Valdés with whom she procreated Cristian Castro, later she had an affair with Enrique Niembro with whom she had her second child and curiously the following anecdote that we will tell you unfolds.

Well, during her romance with Enrique before her marriage to Verónica Castro was cancelled, she dedicated a song to her with which I swear eternal love, since it is a romantic song by Juan Gabriel entitled “El Destino” that she did as a duet with Rocío Dúrcal and without a doubt it is one of the greatest successes of Juan Gabriel that marked Vero’s courtship.

Why was Verónica Castro’s marriage to Enrique Niembro cancelled?

It is said that it is one of the most painful moments that the actress Verónica Castro has experienced, because she was pregnant and about to marry Enrique Niembro when she decided not to marry him, the reason was because Enrique’s parents were opposed to getting married because Vero belonged to the world of entertainment and that is why they asked the actress not to marry.