The Postal Service Inspection Service rejected that it made an arrest during an operation in the Municipality of Cataño

The Inspection Service of the United States Postal Service (USPS) maintained today that they did not make any arrests related to an operation carried out yesterday, Friday, in the Municipality of Catanostatement that contrasts with expressions of the mayor Julius Alicea Vassalwho indicated yesterday that “federal authorities” had arrested a city hall employee.

The new day asked the USPS for additional information about the operation carried out on Friday, such as the name of the person who was allegedly arrested, and the charges against him. However, Héctor J. Martínez, a spokesman for the USPS Inspection Service, clarified that they did not arrest and/or detain anyone.

“Regarding the situation that occurred yesterday (Friday) in the Municipality of Cataño, the USPS Inspection Service made no arrests. We conduct voluntary interviews as part of an ongoing investigation. Since said investigation continues its progress, we will not issue any further comments at this time, ”said Martínez through written statements.

“The USPS Inspection Service is committed to investigating any incident that could affect the security of the mail system. We are also committed to working with other agencies to stop any criminal activity involving the mail or its products.”

Martínez’s statements differ from the information offered yesterday by Alicea Vasallo during a press conference held at the town hall. At that time, the president said that the arrested person, whom he said he knew and did not identify by name and surname, was recruited by the convicted ex-mayor Felix “El Cano” Delgado and transferred from Municipality of Guaynabo to Cataño on January 9, 2017.

Later, he stressed that, after visiting the Public Works area around 1:30 pm to fill an official vehicle with gasoline, he noticed the presence of federal agents. He said that one of the officers recognized him and took him to the agent in charge of the operation, who told him that they were making an arrest on federal charges. Alicea Vasallo said that she saw the moment in which the person was placed in custody and placed in an official vehicle.

The new day asked Alicea Vasallo for a reaction after Martínez’s statements, and the mayor stressed that he saw when the Public Works employee was put in handcuffs and when they put him in the official vehicle. He further added that the Postal Service agents apparently made a mistake.

“Since the incident occurred yesterday afternoon, in which federal agents from the United States Postal Service appeared at the facilities of the municipal Department of Public Works, we have maintained communication with said authorities to investigate the causes of said incident. visit. As I told the media yesterday, this intervention greatly surprised me and I was not notified of the exact reasons for said intervention, nor of the presence of approximately a dozen federal agents,” Alicea Vasallo said in written statements.

“However, we have been informed today that the municipal employee, whom I did not identify, nor will I identify, as a sign of respect, was transported from our facilities to be interviewed,” the mayor stressed.

“I personally witnessed the moment when he was put in handcuffs and taken away in an official vehicle. However, the authorities have told us that the employee is not a card (object) of investigation and that they visited his workplace to interview someone who apparently corresponds to his name as part of ongoing investigations. These procedures have nothing to do with administrative procedures as a municipal employee. They also informed us that, due to security protocol, the agents are obliged to place handcuffs on any civilian who accompanies them in an official vehicle. As soon as his interview ended at the offices of the federal entity, they inform us that the employee left in the company of a family member and that they do not foresee filing charges for the facts for which they interviewed him,” Alicea Vasallo emphasized.

“We regret this unfortunate event and reiterate that said employee is a benchmark of hard work and commitment to his people,” he emphasized.

The new day tried to contact the Federal Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico to see if they could offer information about what happened on Friday in Cataño, but the calls were not returned.