The photos of Gisele Bündchen’s spiritual ritual and a healer amid Tom Brady’s divorce rumors

The Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen was seen making a holistic ritual with a stick to burn sage around his car in Miami with the help of a womanJust a few days after starting the Divorce proceedings of American football player Tom Brady.

In the images, the healer can be seen burning the stick around Bündchen’s car before entering an office with the model, who you can see her without her wedding ring. At one point, the woman appears to walk out of the building striking a prayer pose before hugging the former Victoria’s Secret Angel as she leaves.

The holistic experience came just a few days after Bündchen and Brady will retain divorce attorneys to represent them if they decide to legally end their relationship..

The couple has been living separately during the last two months after a strong discussion for the athlete’s decision to continue playing in the NFL. Now apparently they are already looking split his multi-million dollar empire.

“Actually, I never thought that this discussion would be the end of them, but it seems like it is.”, a source familiar with the matter tells Page Six. “They both have lawyers and are looking at what a separation will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

Sources close to the seven-time Super Bowl champion, 45, and the Brazilian supermodel, 42, say they are both very involved in raising their children and They would share custody.

The couple has a son Benjamin12, and a daughter They lived9, and Brady is also the father of a son Jack15, with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

The couple would probably file for divorce in Florida, since that is where they reside, legal experts indicated to the aforementioned medium. Another source familiar with the couple confirms that they are considering dividing their assets, which includes a portfolio of $26 million.

From 2021 to 2022, Brady’s estimated overall net worth increased from $180 million to $250 million. In May, Forbes reported that he is now 9th highest paid athlete in the worldwith endorsement deals including Under Armor, Sam Adams, Foot Locker and Tag Heuer.

In December 2020, they bought a $17 million home on Miami’s Indian Creek Island, dubbed the “Billionaires’ Bunker.” They planned to tear down the five-bedroom mansion and build a new one. But the work was suspended due to problems in the couple.

The couple also own a condo in Tribeca, New York, valued at $3.6 million, as well as a $5.7 million estate in the Yellowstone Club, Montana.

