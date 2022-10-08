The panorama of Kevin Spacey is complicated after a new accusation against him

New York. A witness in Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault trial in New York said Friday that the actor assaulted him in 1981, a few years before the incident that is the focus of the civil suit brought by his accuser, Anthony Rapp.

Rapp, also an actor and now 50 years old, accuses Spacey, 63, of trying to seduce and touch him with sexual intent at a party in 1986, when he was 14 years old, and claims $40 million for psychological damages allegedly derived from the incident.

On the second day of the trial, Rapp’s lawyers, seeking to establish a pattern of behavior, called to the stand Andrew Holtzman, a 68-year-old man who, at the time, worked at the Public Theater, at whose Shakespeare Festival he said that Spacey acted.

Holtzman recounted that in 1981, Spacey entered his office with a visible erection and tried to force himself on him, grabbing him by the crotch and silently pushing him against the desk while Spacey tried to free himself and yelled at him, after which he left the office.

The witness, who at the request of Spacey’s defense clarified that he was 27 years old and the actor was 20 when the episode happened, assured that he was “shocked” and blamed himself for the experience, which he assures he cannot forget but that you did not disclose to the organization.

The defendant’s lawyers, for their part, tried to sow doubt about those memories by showing a theatrical magazine of the production in which Spacey was supposedly, and in which his photo did not appear anywhere.

Rapp took the stand and began answering questions about his family life before the court adjourned at lunchtime, with which it is expected that next Tuesday – Monday is a US holiday – Resume your testimony.

The whistleblower, known for his role in the series “Star Trek: Discovery”, publicly accused Spacey in 2017, at the height of the MeToo movement, and later sued him taking advantage of a new New York law that allows victims of sexual abuse children go to court years later.