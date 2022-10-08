The New York Police identify four women from the “Green Goblins” gang that attacked subway users

The New York Police identified four women from the gang “green goblins”who violently attacked two 19-year-old users in a train car.

Is about Emily Soto34 years old; Mairam Cisse Issouf, Ciante Alston Y Dariana Pegueroall 26 years old, according to what the authorities informed on Friday to journalists from the American newspaper New York Post.

“These women were among the group of suspects wearing full-body neon green pantyhose while beating and throwing two 19-year-olds on a Times Square subway around 2 a.m. last Sunday,” he said. to New York Post reporters, New York Police Chief of Detectives James Essig.

The four identified members of the gang reside at Queensboro Houses, of NYCHA, according to Essig.

Peguero has the longest criminal history with nine previous arrests, followed by Alston, who has been handcuffed three times, Soto, arrested twice, and Issouf, who has been arrested once before, the chief said.

The attack caught on video “originally arose from an apparent bump on the platform and spilled into the subway car”Essig said.

The victims had a cell phone and purse stolen, police said.

The strangely dressed crew fled after the assault, while the other suspects have yet to be identified.

The mother of one of the victims told The Post on Monday that her daughter “said she was attacked by aliens” and he didn’t know what he was talking about.

“Yesterday was his birthday” said the distraught mother, who asked that she and the victims remain anonymous for fear of retaliation. “That’s how he spent his 19th birthday. I hope they get what they deserve and then some because it’s disgusting.”