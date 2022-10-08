The ‘message’ that Meghan and Harry send to the Windsors with their new photos

The messagewithout words, who sent the Sussex With these photos taken in Manchester, during The One Young World Summit, they let us see with the body language of the couple, that they have created their own union, without the need for further support, with Megan in front of the situation and prince harry always supporting her.

She —like a pillar— dressed in red from head to toe and he holding her hand and leaning more than just towards her; in the second she takes the two looking at the horizon with their hands intertwined, and the third with Megan staring seem to say, “We don’t need you!” bluntly to the new monarch and his three closest people.

The waters are far from calm, with the imminent release to the market of the memories of the prince harry, which he apparently modified due to the death of his grandmother, and the launch of his documentary with Netflix of which, although they want to change scenes, the platform would not be willing to edit it. We know that these projects depend on the relationship or not between the Sussex and the Windsor.

The next move is Megan Y Harry with its possible consolidation in Hollywood, but the final thrust is Charles IIIwho has the ace up his sleeve, being able to decide whether or not to give to his grandchildren archie Y Lilibet the titles of the prince Y princessand more importantly the treatment of Royal Highnesses that Isabel II he took from the dukes, what will happen? Time will tell.