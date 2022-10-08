The impossible point of an Argentine in paddle tennis that stunned the rapporteurs: “It’s crazy”

Agustín Tapia converted one of the points of the year

Another amazing point Agustin Tapia in the World Padel Tourr, this time in the victory he achieved with Sanyo Gutierrez against fellow Argentines Maxi Sánchez and Lucho Capra in the quarterfinals of the Adeslas Santander-Cantabria Open 2022.

The third set (the defining) was being played when a volley from the duo dressed in black seemed to tilt the point because the ball stung, hit the acrylic and flew over the court. The parabola made the ball impossible for anyone to reach, but Wall he dressed up as a hero to get to her and do the unimaginable.

Instead of hitting it up to return it to the opposing side (which seemed to be the logical thing to do), Tapia improvised a shot through one of the side doors of the field which was effective and thus got the point for his team. “She’s crazy, she’s out of her mind,” exclaimed the match announcers, astonished at what they had just seen.

It is that although it seems incredible, this is not the first time that the Catamarcan stars in an action like this. But there are already several of his points that have gone viral in recent years and in tournaments of great importance.

The Argentine duo formed by Sanyo Gutierrez Y Agustin Tapia, couple number three of the World Padel Tour circuit, was consecrated in July Malaga Open by beating Franco Stupaczuk and Pablo Lima in two sets (7-6 and 6-4) in the final and thus achieving their fifth title of the year.

At that time, Gutierrez he had recognized that the nickname “magician” that characterizes him would go better with his partner: “I don’t share it much, I think I’m more of a strategist than a virtuous one. He has much more magic than me and I just have to give Agustín (Tapia) solidity. I think we have found the formula and we are finding regularity”.

Now, in Santander, they will face Paquito Navarro and Martín Di Nenno in search of the ticket to the grand final of the tournament.

