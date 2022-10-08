the important role that was lost 20 years ago and that would have increased his fortune

Belinda He is at his best professional moment. Let us remember that she separated in February of this year from Christian Nodal and decided to spend a season in Spain where his career was reactivated after several years and he received important job offers in which he excelled with his leading role in the series ‘Welcome to Eden’, an original Netflix production.

Despite this, the interpreter of “Luz singravida” has her work schedule and her residence between Mexico and Spain, since she will be in her homeland for a few weeks, because she is part of the reality show jury from the streaming platform named at the beginning ‘Iron Chef’ where the best kitchen professionals compete to win the title of Legendary Chef.



Belinda, posing. Source: Instagram @belindapop

Notably Belinda She began her career at a very young age and during her childhood she already shone in leading roles in popular soap operas. Over time, she added different facets to her professionalism and she also ventured into music with songs that fans remember to this day.

This is the novel with which Belinda could have increased her fortune

Recently it became known that Belinda lost a great opportunity in her adolescence thanks to her colleague Anahísince it was she who snatched the role of “Mia Colucci” in the series “Rebelde” a production that was one of the biggest successes in our country, and to this day continues to excite her fans.

The role of “Mia Colucci” was going to go to Belinda because of her beauty and her talent.

In other words, Televisa had her on file for a long time, but producer Pedro Damían lobbied and won the negotiations so that she was called Anahí instead of Beli, since this was her friend and they had already worked together before.