The hidden businesses of Chiquis Rivera that leave her millionaire profits

Chiquis Rivera and her millionaire businesses

October 07, 2022 1:50 p.m.

Chiquis Rivera is the eldest daughter of Jenni Rivera, who unfortunately was excluded from her mother’s inheritance after her death, that in that 2012 the fortune of the “diva of the band” was valued at about 25 million but after the terrible news increase four times its value reaching 300 million dollars, and his sister Rosie will remain as executor of his entire fortune.

The singer and businesswoman has had to fight to achieve her dreams, and to be able to amass her own fortune, as some say it is thanks to her last name, however Chiquis has several businesses that few know about and have allowed her to become a millionaire, then we will tell you of some of his businesses, in 2015, just three years after the death of his mother, he decided to release his own album called “Now”.

More entertainment news:

ANDRÉS GARCÍA REVEALED THE WORK FROM WHICH JUAN GABRIEL DID IT

THE REASON WHY TWO CELEBRITIES REJECTED LUXURY GIFTS FROM VICENTE FERNÁNDEZ

During the filming of her mother’s program called “I love Jenni” chiquis had several appearances, and thanks to this she was able to open her first business, a beauty salon called Blow Me Dry, in 2015 a book written by the singer came out where she tells several episodes of his life, in addition to continuing to participate in a reality show called The Riveras with members of the Rivera family.

The fortune of Chiquis Rivera

According to information from the site known as Celebrity Net Work, specialized in calculating the fortunes of celebrities, Chiquis Rivera has a fortune amounting to 3 million dollars, close to 61 million Mexican pesos, which she has achieved after being disinherited from the juicy fortune of her mother Jenni Rivera.