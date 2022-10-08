The car where Nadia Ferreira makes Marc Anthony surrender at her feet

Marc Anthony is happy with Nadia Ferreira and probably this video of the young beauty queen driving a luxury car at full speed makes the singer surrender at her feet. We show you…

Marc Anthony highlights several photographs with his new love as a sign of his commitment and permanent company with the model Nadia Ferreirawith whom he is excited and very soon he will walk towards the altar although an official date has not yet appeared.

Frequently, We have seen the beauty queen hand in hand with the singer in different special events, while they share trips, concerts, interact with family among other scenarios that excite their fans.

However, Many know that the interpreter of “Vivir mi vida”, “Tu amor me bien” among other successes, owns innumerable luxury and sports cars, enjoying different automotive brands seven days a week, where he travels happily with his fiancée.

Nevertheless, the beauty queen reveals in her incredible instagram photos that she is also passionate about speeding cars, enjoying the comfort provided by the latest technology behind the wheel to squander its elegance in no time.

It should be noted that several of his admirers consider that this video of Nadia driving a Lamborghini Huracán, made the Puerto Rican singer laugh at his feet mixing beauty and adrenaline at its best, also noting that said vehicle has a top speed of 325km/h, travels from 0 to 100km/h in 3 .2 seconds and offers a power of 640CV / 470 kW that can be well evidenced in the audiovisual that you can see below.

Referential photo Lamborghini Huracán

+ Video of Nadia Ferreira in the Lamborghini:

